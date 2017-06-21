Electric Daisy Carnival Promoters Sued Over 2015 Death Of San Francisco Man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parents of a California man who died of a drug overdose at the Electric Daisy Carnival two years ago have sued the promoters for negligence and wrongful death.

The parents of 24-year-old Nicholas Tom of San Francisco filed the suit Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Tom overdosed on Ecstasy during the music festival in Las Vegas. The lawsuit says it was an hour before he received proper medical attention.

The suit claims the Beverly Hills-based promoters, Insomniac Holdings and Live National Entertainment, didn’t provide adequate medical staff for an event held in searing heat that drew more than 100,000 people.

Emails to both companies weren’t immediately returned Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities say one man died and more than 1,000 sought medical help during this weekend’s festival, also held in sweltering Las Vegas.

A 34-year-old man died at the venue of the Electric Daisy Carnival, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Saturday morning

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said Michael Adam Morse died at the festival. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

An average of 135,000 attendees partied from sundown to sunrise Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a heat wave moved through the area.

The National Weather Service put midnight temperatures at nearly 100 degrees during the event’s final night.

Of the more than 1,000 people who sought medical help, most of those were treated at the site, but 15 ticket-holders and one employee were taken to hospitals.

Police say they made 95 felony arrests over the weekend, most for offenses involving drugs.

Organizers say 282 people were ejected from the festival.

