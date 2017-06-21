Fire Crews Respond To Grass Fire In East San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in the South Bay are responding to a grass fire burning in the foothills above East San Jose.
The fire was reported on 4300 Quimby Road. There are some homes in the area. Video from Chopper 5 showed flames burning close to one of the houses. So far there has been no word
The fire covered approximately 15 acres as of around 6:30 p.m., but quickly grew to in the neighborhood of 30-40 acres by 7 p.m., according to CalFire.
Calfire is assisting Santa Clara County fire crews with ground support and a Calfire helicopter making water drops.