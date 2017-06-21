BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Bay Area Stays Hot On First Day Of Summer1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Fire Crews Respond To Grass Fire In East San Jose

June 21, 2017 6:59 PM
Filed Under: East San Jose, Fire, Grass fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in the South Bay are responding to a grass fire burning in the foothills above East San Jose.

The fire was reported on 4300 Quimby Road. There are some homes in the area. Video from Chopper 5 showed flames burning close to one of the houses. So far there has been no word

The fire covered approximately 15 acres as of around 6:30 p.m., but quickly grew to in the neighborhood of 30-40 acres by 7 p.m., according to CalFire.

Calfire is assisting Santa Clara County fire crews with ground support and a Calfire helicopter making water drops.

