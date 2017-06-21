HBO Releases Second Trailer For Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’

(CBS SF) – It might be hotter outside than Daenerys’ dragons, but according to HBO, #WinterIsHere.

On Wednesday, the network released the second trailer of the seventh season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and it’s freaking out everyone in social media.

This time around, there’s even more all-new action footage than the previous season 7 trailer. Check out the tweet from one GOT fan that features Beric Dondarrion’s “Star Wars” moment.

In the preview, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow calls for unity:

“For centuries, our families fought together against their common enemy, despite their differences — together,” he says. “We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

The trailer ends with Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark saying “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies — but the pack survives,”

The season 7 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ arrives Sunday, July 16th.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.