BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Ice Cube Explains ‘Ice Cube,’ Gives Stephen Colbert a Rap Name

"I'mma call you Daddy Colbert. Daddy Colbert, that's dope." June 21, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Ice Cube, Late Show, Stephen Colbert
VIDEO: Ice Cube Explains His Moniker And Gives One To Stephen

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Ice Cube started music in 1984 and his rap moniker is known the world over. But have you ever wondered where “Ice Cube” comes from?

On The Late Show, Cube explained how he chose his name. As a teenager in Los Angeles, discarded refrigerators sometimes lined the streets. Cube sometimes tried putting the moves on his brother’s girlfriends, which inspired a creative threat:

“Well, my brother was like, ‘Yo, that refrigerator down the street? I’m gonna take you down there, I’m slammin’ you in the freezer and when they pull you out you’re gonna be an ice cube,’” he said.

A delighted Stephen Colbert wondered what his own rap name might be. Cube was there to help.

“You gotta lean into it, you can’t play with it,” the rapper said. “Most guys, when they do a rap name, guys like yourself, they’ll say ‘my name is SC,’ or something real weak like that. But I’mma call you Daddy Colbert. Daddy Colbert, that’s dope. And if you really wanna lean into it, you go to Pimp Daddy Colbert.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch