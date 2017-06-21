BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Bay Area Stays Hot On First Day Of Summer1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian West Hire Surrogate For Baby #3

June 21, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Baby, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian-West, Surrogate

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family may be growing by one more, but this time, People reports the couple has hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

West and Kardashian are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint, but they have made it clear they want another child. However, Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta, which makes it extremely dangerous for her to carry another baby.

After being warned about her health risks, they began considering a surrogate. On her family’s reality show, West told her mother Kris Jenner, “I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy.”

There is no official word yet on who their surrogate might be.

