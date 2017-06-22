BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Santa Clara County Reports Two Heat-Related DeathsSpare The Air DayRelief In Sight; Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

East San Jose Grass Fire Approaches Full Containment

June 22, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: East San Jose, Fire, Grass fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay were making progress on a grass fire burning in East San Jose Thursday.

The fire near the 4300 block of Quimby Road started early Wednesday evening and has scorched 54 acres so far.

Santa Clara County firefighters responded and were able to keep the fire away from nearby homes.

Calfire is assisting Santa Clara County fire crews with ground support and a Calfire helicopter making water drops.

As of late Thursday morning, containment stands at 72 percent.

