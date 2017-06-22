Foster City Police Seek Suspects In Costco Armed Robbery

FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Foster City are asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects in a smash-and-grab armed robbery at a Costco store in their city Thursday.

Police said the four suspects entered the Costco at 1001 Metro Center Blvd. at about 11:15 a.m. today and went directly to a glass display case, broke the glass with hammers and took items from inside the case in less than 30 seconds.

The suspects then ran into the parking lot and fled the area in a vehicle, according to police.

Investigators determined that one of the suspects entered the Costco through its entrance and the other three entered through the adjoining exit.

Three of the suspects were wearing masks and the fourth had his sweatshirt hood covering his head and part of his face, police said.

Witnesses reported that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to police.

Police said witness described the suspects as black males in their 20’s who were between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with medium builds.

Police released these clothing descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1 was wearing a gray hoodie, dark-colored athletic pants and a single glove and was carrying a hammer.

Suspect 2 was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a design on the front, red pants, white shoes and a black backpack.

Suspect 3 was wearing a black hoodie, red pants, red shoes and a single glove and was carrying a hammer.

Suspect 4 was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Foster City police said detectives are continuing to investigate the armed robbery and are aware of recent similar crimes.

They said anyone who has information about the robbery should call them at (650) 286-3300.