J. Cole Announces Oakland Stop On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour

Anderson .Paak and Bas will join Cole on tour. June 22, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: 4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole, Oakland, Oracle Arena, Tour
VIDEO: J. Cole – ‘4 Your Eyez Only’

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – J. Cole announced the second leg of his 4 Your Eyez Only tour Thursday.

Anderson .Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox and J.I.D. have been tapped as support. Check out Cole’s full tour itinerary below.

7/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
7/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
7/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
7/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
7/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/21 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
7/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
8/4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
8/5 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum
8/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
8/8 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
8/9 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center
8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
8/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
8/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
8/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

