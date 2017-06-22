Locals Remember San Jose Woman Who Died From Heat

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – South Bay neighbors who lived near one of the two senior citizens who died from heat-related complications earlier this week remembered 87-year-old Setsu Jordan’s smile.

Santa Clara County officials said Jordan was outside doing yard work Monday at her home in South San Jose when she collapsed.

The high temperature in San Jose was 94 degrees that day.

Neighbor David Major said Jordan would be outside no matter what the weather.

“She’d be outside cleaning her sidewalk or the curb or pulling some weeds or doing something,” explained Major.

The 87-year-old was well known in the neighborhood as someone who was always working in the yard, ready with a smile.

“She’d wave at anybody that came by. She was very friendly. And it’s real sad to know that she’s gone,” said Major.

Thursday, on the street where Jordan lived, the power was out.

PG&E contractors were seen climbing power poles in 102 degree heat with no shade or breeze.

Contractors were drinking lots of fluids and have been told to watch each other for signs of heat stroke.

“Extra sweaty, excessive breathing, sitting down, fatigued, sunburnt is another good thing too,” said construction worker Jordan Williams. “Someone’s acting kinda funny, in a way that they normally wouldn’t act, maybe it’s because of dehydration.

The other victim who died Monday was 72-year-old Dennis Young, a homeless man who died in his vehicle.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are living in their vehicles all over the Bay Area.

A homeless San Jose resident who lives in his recreational vehicle, “Danny” said it’s just as hot inside his RV is sitting in direct sunlight as it was outside.

He said he had not heard about the homeless man’s death until now.

“Yeah, it hits home,” said Danny. “I mean, we try to help each other out out here. But that’s tough.”

When asked how he make sure this doesn’t happen to him, he replied, “Hopefully the dogs will wake me up, I don’t know.”