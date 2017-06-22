Raiders QB Carr Tweets — ‘Business Is Done’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While there was no official announcement early Thursday, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took to social media hinting he has reached an agreement on a new contract with the NFL team.

League sources had told ESPN on Wednesday that Carr and the team were near an agreement on a contract extension that would pay him $25 million a season for 5 years making him the NFL’s highest paid player.

Early Thursday, Carr tweeted: “Now it’s done 😂! From the jump I’ve wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let’s just play now!!!”

I can't wait to just be back with my teammates competing and working again… #RaiderNation almost football season!! 💀💀💀💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 21, 2017

The 26-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler has been the architect of the Raiders resurgence. He was leading Oakland into what looked like a long post-season run when he broke his leg during a regular season game on Christmas Eve. The injury robbed the Raiders of their momentum and they fell in their first playoff game.

During his 3-year career, Carr has thrown for 11,194 yards, 81 touchdowns and 31 interceptions and is seen by many as the linchpin of Oakland’s hopes toward a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the upcoming season.

Carr was heading into the final year of rookie contract and was slated to make less than $1 million this year.