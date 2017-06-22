San Bruno Police Lock Down School During Burglary Suspect Search

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Authorities locked down a San Bruno elementary school early Thursday afternoon as police searched for two suspects in an attempted residential burglary.

According to police, officers were investigating the residential burglary in the Crestmoor neighborhood, close to the location of John Muir Elementary on Cambridge Lane.

Police said the suspects in the burglary fled the incident on foot.

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a number of police vehicles parked at the school parking lot and in adjacent streets.

The video also showed two vehicles on a nearby street that appeared to have been involved in a collision. It was not known if either vehicle was being used in connection with the attempted burglary.

At least one of the vehicles appeared to have driven through a fence in front of a home either just before or after the collision.

Police said John Muir Elementary would be locked down until the investigation was concluded, but noted that the suspect who fled to that area has been captured. There is no immediate threat to the school or its occupants.

Police were still searching for a second suspect in Crestmoor Canyon.