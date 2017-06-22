BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Bay Area Stays Hot On First Day Of Summer1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Two Dead In Brentwood; Suspected Shooter In Custody

June 22, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Brentwood, Crime, Homicide, Police, Shooting

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A late night altercation on a quiet Brentwood street Wednesday ended in a double homicide and a neighborhood resident in custody as the suspected shooter, authorities said.

Brentwood police said they responded to a call about 11:14 p.m. in the 200 block of Birch Street. Arriving officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds who were declared dead at the scene.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police believe there was an altercation before the shooting and that the suspected shooter lives in the neighborhood.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody and was cooperating with investigators. Police said the shooting was not random and there was no further threat to local residents.

The neighborhood remained cordoned off early Thursday as police continued their investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Brentwood police Detective Eric Huesman at (925) 809-7735.

