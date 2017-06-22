Uber Must Share Drivers’ Contact Info With San Francisco City Officials, Judge Rules

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled that he will require Uber to give city officials its local drivers’ contact information.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said Judge Richard Ulmer announced Thursday that he will adopt a tentative ruling he issued Wednesday that will require the beleaguered ride-hailing company to give the information to the city’s Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office.

Treasurer Jose Cisneros is seeking the data to determine whether Uber drivers working in San Francisco have obtained a business registration certificate from his office. All businesses operating in the city are required to register.

The information sought includes a driver’s name, business address and driver’s license number. Drivers, who are considered independent contractors by Uber, typically pay a $91 fee for the certificate.

Uber argued unsuccessfully that the information was a trade secret and protected by the drivers’ right to privacy.

Herrera said in a statement, “Uber has to follow the law like every other business in the city.”

“San Franciscans have a right to know who is behind the wheel when they use Uber, and drivers that benefit from city services need to pay their fair share of taxes,” Herrera said.

An Uber spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The San Francisco-based company is the world’s largest ride-hailing company.

It has been under fire recently amid allegations of sexual harassment, accusations of a brash management style, alleged use of software to deceive regulators and a lawsuit accusing it of stealing technology for its self-driving vehicle program.

Founding chief executive officer Travis Kalanick resigned on Wednesday at the urging of five investors and the company’s board, but will remain a board member.

