102-Year-Old Oakland Homicide Victim Found Sunday Identified

June 23, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Oakland, Homicide, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 102-year-old woman found dead in East Oakland Sunday has been identified as Mildred Williams of Oakland, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Williams was found in the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue after officers were called to the area near Highland Hospital at about 1:20 a.m.

Police said at the time that they had one suspect in custody.

No other details have been released.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch