102-Year-Old Oakland Homicide Victim Found Sunday Identified

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 102-year-old woman found dead in East Oakland Sunday has been identified as Mildred Williams of Oakland, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Williams was found in the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue after officers were called to the area near Highland Hospital at about 1:20 a.m.
Police said at the time that they had one suspect in custody.
No other details have been released.
