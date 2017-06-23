Caltrain Fatally Strikes Person On Tracks In Sunnyvale

June 23, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Caltrain, Fatality, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A commuter train fatally struck a person in Sunnyvale Friday morning, leading to delays, according to Caltrain.

Southbound train No. 218 hit the person at 8:21 a.m. at the Sunnyvale Caltrain station.

There were roughly 60 passengers onboard at the time, none of whom were injured.

Trains are single-tracking through the area, but not stopping at the station. Delays of 30 to 40 minutes have been reported.

Information about the victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

