Caltrain Fatally Strikes Person On Tracks In Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A commuter train fatally struck a person in Sunnyvale Friday morning, leading to delays, according to Caltrain.
Southbound train No. 218 hit the person at 8:21 a.m. at the Sunnyvale Caltrain station.
There were roughly 60 passengers onboard at the time, none of whom were injured.
Trains are single-tracking through the area, but not stopping at the station. Delays of 30 to 40 minutes have been reported.
Information about the victim’s current condition was not immediately available.
