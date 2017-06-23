Classmates Mourn Teen Killed In Fall From San Francisco Cliff

June 23, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Fall, High school, Land's End, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, St. Ignatius College Preparatory

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Students at San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory high school were in mourning Friday after a classmate was killed in a tumble off a cliff at Land’s End.

The students parents were sent an email early Friday informing them of the death of 17-year-old Victoria La Rocca.

“We mourn her loss and ask you to pray for her entire family and friends,” the email read. “Please keep Tori and her entire family in your prayers in their hour of need.”

La Rocca died after she fell from a cliff and went into the water at Lands End Thursday evening.

San Francisco fire officials say the girl was walking with friends around 6 p.m. when she lost her footing and fell at least 50 feet to the rocks below, along the surf’s edge.

Rescuers couldn’t immediately reach her from land, so had to get to her via Jet-Ski in the water.

“Strong and treacherous search conditions” initially hampered the rescue crew’s ability to reach the victim but ultimately “crews fought aggressively and got to the victim,” Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

When they reached her she was still breathing, but died in an ambulance on the way to a hospital.

Crews with the U.S. National Park Service assisted the fire department with the rescue operation.

