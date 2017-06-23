Davis, Joyce Homer, A’s Beat White Sox 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Khris Davis and Matt Joyce homered, Jharel Cotton pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning before leaving with a blister on his right thumb and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Friday night.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the first. Joyce connected leading off the fifth against Mike Pelfrey (3-6) and the Athletics picked up the win coming off four-game sweep by Houston.

Cotton (5-7) and four relievers combined on Oakland’s second shutout of the season.

Cotton gave up a leadoff single to Kevan Smith and left after he came up shaking his hand following the first pitch to Adam Engel.

Liam Hendriks, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle each worked a scoreless inning before Santiago Casilla ran into trouble in the ninth. He allowed singles to Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu before getting out of the jam, picking up his 12th save in 15 chances.

