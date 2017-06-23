Jan Wahl’s Picks To Celebrate San Francisco Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, Jan Wahl delivers her picks to watch that celebrates the LGBTQ community. Perfect time to watch these movies as San Francisco Pride weekend kicks into gear. Jan is a staple at the Pride Parade as a participant and every year it gets better and better. “So exciting, so Bay Area!” Jan says.



The Celluloid Closet (R) 102 min

Studio: Telling Pictures/Sony Pictures Classics

Directord: Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman

Writers: Vito Russo (Author), Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman & Sharon Wood

Starring: Armistead Maupin, Lily Tomlin, Tony Curtis, Susie Bright, Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Fierstein and more.

About The Movie:

The acclaimed documentary based on Vito Russo’s groundbreaking book, The Celluloid Closet explores the hidden subtext of more than 100 Hollywood movies – from The Maltese Falcon to Spartacus and Rebel Without A Cause to Thelma and Louise and Philadelphia. A lively cinematic journey through evolving lesbian and gay stereotypes – and homosexual self-image – as seen through the first century of movie-making. With clips from over 100 movies, and revealing interviews with many of the artists who created them.

Big Eden (PG-13) 118 min

Chaiken FilmsThomas BezuchaThomas BezuchaArye Gross, Eric Schweig and Tim DeKay

About The Movie:

Although it’s been years since he was back, Henry Hart, a successful but lonely New York artist, returns to Big Eden, Montana, the town of his childhood, to care for the ailing grandfather who raised him. This uniquely American fable about home and family hits upon the universal longing and hope we each have for finding a place where we are loved, and the unconditional desire to see those that we love find happiness.

Pride (R) 120 min

CBS FilmsMatthew WarchusStephen BeresfordBill Nighy, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Paddy Considine

About The Movie:

When movies are based on actual events, they can enlighten, educate and inspire. But sometimes, they can exploit and exaggerate. Once in a while we get lucky with the former. “Pride” is a film that’s not only is based on reality, but leaves us feeling better about the world. The year is 1984 and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is at war with mining unions all over the U.K. At the same time, a small but earnest gay population is fighting for human rights. A decision is made within the LBGT Community: Let’s join the striking miners, beginning in a small town, and show the world that we are on the side of the oppressed. When this group ends up in a small mining town in Wales, they meet traditional, confused and even outraged people though some, like the characters played by Bill Nighy and Imelda Staunton, welcome them. It’s a story that reminds us of our similarities instead of our differences, of our compassion and ability to help others.