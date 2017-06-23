Palo Alto Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself To Underage Girls

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police are seeking a man who is believed to have exposed himself to two underage girls in separate incidents in Palo Alto Wednesday and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The first incident occurred at 4:40 p.m., according to police.

A 12-year-old girl told officers she was walking her dog south on Newell Road approaching North California Avenue when a man seated in the driver’s seat of a parked car called out to her as she walked by.

He asked her if she knew where the community swimming pool was.

She said she didn’t know and continued walking.

She noticed the man was not wearing any pants or underwear and was fondling himself, police said.

The car then drove away.

The victim told her parents what happened and they reported the incident to police around 8 p.m.

The second incident occurred later that same day, around 5:55 p.m., according to police.

A 16-year-old girl was riding her bicycle west on Coleridge Avenue and approaching Bryant Street when a vehicle drove up next to her.

She noticed the driver was not wearing pants or underwear and was masturbating, police said.

The suspect did not speak to her and he drove away north on Bryant Street.

Police believe the same suspect committed both offenses. The two victims described the suspect as a thin white man driving a newer, light-colored sedan.

The older victim estimated the suspect as being in his 20s or 30s.

Based on the girls’ descriptions, a police artist was able to produce a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to (650) 383-8984 or paloalto@tipnow.org.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed