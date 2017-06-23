Police Search For San Pablo Bank Robbery Suspect

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — San Pablo detectives asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying a suspect in two recent bank robberies.

According to police, the suspect walked into Chase Bank at 14330 San Pablo Ave. on June 13th at approximately 12:40 p.m. and handed a note to the teller demanding cash and claiming to have a weapon. After receiving the money, the suspect fled the scene.

Then on June 20, the same suspect conducted a similar robbery at Citibank at 201 San Pablo Towne Center. Detectives obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect in a nearby liquor store following one of the robberies.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, 5’8 – 6’0 feet tall, medium build, with a full trimmed beard.

He has distinctive tattoos on his neck (lips), left shoulder (praying hands), right forearm (unknown script), and on the back of his neck (unknown). The suspect was wearing a reflective orange and yellow vest that was discarded after the second robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Barajas of the San Pablo Police Department at (510) 215-3150 or call the Crime Stoppers Tip line, (510) 799-8255. All calls can remain anonymous.