CHP Officers Name Stray Kitten Trapped In Middle Of Golden Gate ‘Bridges’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There was an unusual rescue on iconic Golden Gate Bridge – a small, golden kitten.

When California Highway Patrol officers in Marin received reports of the stray feline on the span, they say they didn’t hesitate to respond.

But when they rolled across, at first, officers didn’t see anything. So, they turned around and gave it another go.

Then, approaching the south tower, they noticed “a little furry head popping out from inside of the movable median barrier that separates the northbound and southbound lanes.”

Officers blocked traffic momentarily, got out, and grabbed the terrified little fellow.

They whisked the kitten to nearby VCA Madera Pet Hospital, where it was bathed and examined. The hospital donated the cost of the visit, a carrier, and much-needed meds to the little cat.

“We are so grateful for such a caring group of people who truly care about the well being of an animal in need of some TLC,” Marin CHP said later.

The kitten has no collar or microchip, so it was impossible to locate its owner. One of the rescuers, Officer Smith, has agreed to foster the kitten, and nurse it back to health.

Meantime, Marin CHP is asking for the public’s help in finding the kitty’s owners. They have no idea how “he managed to get so far out in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge without being hit by another vehicle.”

Marin CHP named the lucky kitten “Bridges” after the place he was rescued. Now he is “on his way to a new home with people who will take great care of him.”