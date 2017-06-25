Golden Gate Park Children’s Playground Vandalized

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sections of a historic children’s playground in Golden Gate Park were hit by vandals, according to a tweet posted Sunday by the San Francisco Recreation & Parks Department.
The playground, now called Koret Children’s Quarters, is located at Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bowling Green Drive, near the popular Herschell-Spillman carousel, which was not damaged in the incident.
Recreation & Parks tells KPIX that it is believed to be the worst case of park vandalism in over a decade.
Originally called the Sharon Quarters for Children the playground opened in 1888 and is perhaps the country’s first public playground, according to the Rec & Park website.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report