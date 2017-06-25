SoCal Freeway Closed As Brush Fire Rages

June 25, 2017 4:14 PM
SANTA CLARITA (AP) — All lanes of a Los Angeles County freeway were closed Sunday afternoon as crews beat back a fast-moving wildfire burning near canyon homes.

The wind-driven blaze reported Sunday along State Route 14 east of Santa Clarita quickly grew to about 750 acres. There is no containment.

One structure has been destroyed but officials didn’t immediately say if it was a home. No injuries are reported.

Firefighters working in triple-digit temperatures were protecting homes in canyons about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

County fire officials say the blaze was sparked when a car crashed in southbound lanes of the freeway.

