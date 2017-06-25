Tulare County Homes Evacuated After River Swells From Snowmelt

June 25, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Evacuations, Flooding, Fresno, Kingsburg, Tulare County

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say 90 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders following levee breaches along the Kings River in Central California.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office posted aerial photos Sunday showing several submerged houses at the Kings River Golf and Country Club.

Deputies went door to door asking residents to leave after a 15-foot-wide breach opened along the river Friday.

The Fresno Bee says 300 people had to evacuate and that floodwaters have damaged seven structures and 18 RVs in the area east of Kingsburg.

Crews are bringing in sandbags to fill the breaches.

The Kings River began to flood Wednesday about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Fresno as temperatures soared, melting snow in the Sierra Nevada and sending it downstream.

A flood warning will be in place until Monday.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

