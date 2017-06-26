5 Injured, 2 Arrested In Russian River Beach Brawl

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a gang-related weekend brawl that injured five people at a beach along the Russian River in Sonoma County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies found as many as 16 people fighting at Monte Rio Beach with bottles, cans, sticks and knives when they responded around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

One group of people at the popular beach off of state Highway 116 spontaneously started yelling gang terms and started the fight with another group presumably from a rival gang, said Crum.

A 28-year-old San Francisco man and two Santa Rosa men, 22 and 25, were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of head lacerations and bruises.

A 55-year-old Santa Rosa man suffered a cut hand and a 19-year-old Santa Rosa man was stabbed in the chest. Everyone who was injured was expected to survive, Crum said.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old Petaluma boy on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and a 16-year-old Santa Rosa girl was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

Further gang-related arrests were expected, Crum said.