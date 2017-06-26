5 Injured, 2 Arrested In Russian River Beach Brawl

June 26, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Brawl, Gang violence, Gangs, Monte Rio Beach, Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with a gang-related weekend brawl that injured five people at a beach along the Russian River in Sonoma County, according to the sheriff’s office.

monte rio beach 5 Injured, 2 Arrested In Russian River Beach Brawl

Monte Rio Beach on the Russian River (Monte Rio Recreation & Park District)

Sheriff’s deputies found as many as 16 people fighting at Monte Rio Beach with bottles, cans, sticks and knives when they responded around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

One group of people at the popular beach off of state Highway 116 spontaneously started yelling gang terms and started the fight with another group presumably from a rival gang, said Crum.

A 28-year-old San Francisco man and two Santa Rosa men, 22 and 25, were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of head lacerations and bruises.

A 55-year-old Santa Rosa man suffered a cut hand and a 19-year-old Santa Rosa man was stabbed in the chest. Everyone who was injured was expected to survive, Crum said.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old Petaluma boy on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and a 16-year-old Santa Rosa girl was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

Further gang-related arrests were expected, Crum said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Timothy Rupright says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Probably more of those troublesome white people with their gangs and violence. Obviously more wonderful diversity is needed.

    Reply | Report comment |

