Former AC Transit Executive Convicted Of Stealing Over $500K From Oakland Church

HAYWARD (BCN) — Former Alameda-Contra Costa Transit chief financial officer Lewis Clinton was convicted Monday of four counts of grand theft and other charges for stealing more than $500,000 from one of Oakland’s largest and most prominent churches.

Jurors, who deliberated for two days, also convicted Clinton, 60, of tax evasion, money laundering and perjury for taking money from the Allen Temple Baptist Church in East Oakland between April 2007 through February 2013.

Clinton had been free on $100,000 bail but after he was convicted Alameda County Superior Court Judge Scott Patton remanded him into custody and he’s now being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin until he’s sentenced on Sept. 8.

Clinton, who had more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, headed a foundation the church created to accept philanthropic gifts and was board president of two church-run tax-exempt corporations that provide housing and other services to low- and

moderate-income people in Oakland.

Clinton initially was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested and charged in April 2014 and retired in November 2014.

Prosecutors said Clinton used church funds for mortgage payments on his home, tuition payments for private schools for his children, loan payments, personal real estate tax payments, a golf club membership and the purchase of at least one luxury car.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.