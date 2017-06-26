Former San Jose Swim Coach Allegedly Preyed Upon Young Athletes

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A former youth swim coach has been arrested targeting three young athletes for improper sexual relationships, authorities said Monday.

San Jose police said Timothy Nguyen has been arrested on charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age and intimidating or persuading a witness/victim.

Nguyen worked as assistant coach at Quicksilver Swim Team, a private swim club that conducts business at Gunderson High School between December 2015 and January 2017.

Police said they were contacted on May 30th by the team to report the allegations of improper sexual conduct.

Initially, investigators said, conversations between Nguyen and the athletes was about swimming. However, over time, Nguyen targeted male and female members of the swim team and asked for nude images and/or sexual favors. Furthermore, Nguyen attempted to pursue a dating relationship with one of the victims.

Investigators said three victims have been identified.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Michael O’Grady and Detective Sergeant Brian Spears of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1397.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.