Punk-Rock Frenzy Takes Over Mosswood Park In Oakland

By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Entering it’s eighth year, the annual Burger Boogaloo festival brings a host of great bands to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on the last weekend of June for two full days of unhinged punk mayhem once again hosted by iconic film director John Waters. Co-produced by SoCal imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions, Burger Boogaloo presents it’s biggest line-up yet this year with headlining performances by Detroit punk pioneer Iggy Pop, UK legends the Buzzcocks, LA punk greats X and Redd Kross much more.

The Boogaloo has established itself as one of the premiere underground rock festivals in the country on par with Goner Records’ yearly Gonerfest and the Boogaloo’s Southern California counterpart, Burgerama. While the music being played on the two stages (the main Butt City Stage and the smaller Gone Shrimpn Mosswood Amphitheater stage) is central to the two-day event, Burger Boogaloo also features vendors selling records, clothes and guitar gear in addition to an array of food options. The festival will also host a pair kick-off parties Friday night at the Starline Social Club and Eli’s Mile High Club as well as night shows taking place after the festival at those venues on Saturday and Sunday.

For the third year running, Burger Boogaloo is bringing its marque host with pencil-mustached director and revered trash-culture expert John Waters serving as MC. Expelled from NYU where he was studying film in the 1960s, Waters rose to notoriety thanks to his string of ’70s campy midnight movies including Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble and Desperate Living. Making up what the director termed his “Trash Trilogy,” the films shredded the boundaries of conventional propriety and movie censorship with outrageous dialog and action as well as establishing drag queen Divine (Waters’ friend from his Baltimore, Maryland childhood and muse, Harris Glenn Milstead) as an actor and cult figure.

Waters would eventually go on to more mainstream success with his later films like Hairspray (which inspired the Broadway musical and movie adaptation), the Johnny Depp film Cry-Baby and the scathing satire Serial Mom, but he has remained an icon of trash culture between his b-movie appearances, books and This Filthy World is a one-man stage show exploring his artistic origins. More recently, Waters has explored visual arts with mixed media and manipulated photo exhibits that by his own admission aim to inspire disgust with the viewer. The past two years, Waters delivered no shortage of off-color commentary and hilarious band introductions from the stage. His return as host should be no less entertaining.