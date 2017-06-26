Haim Announce Oakland Fox Theater Tour Date

VIDEO: HAIM – “Want You Back (Official Music Video)
By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – On Monday, Haim released their North American tour dates, including a stop at the Fox Theater in Oakland on September 7th.
The group is touring in support of their second studio album, Something to Tell You, which will be released on July 7th.
Check out Haim’s full tour itinerary below:
9/3 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
9/4 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Malkin Bowl
9/5 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
9/7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
9/9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
9/10 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival
9/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
9/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
9/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
9/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Music Festival
Presale tickets are available June 28th at 10:00am local time, while general on-sale tickets go on sale June 30th at 10:00am local time.
