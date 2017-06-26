California To Require Cancer Warning Label On Roundup Weed Killer

FRESNO (AP) — California regulators are taking a pivotal step toward requiring the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a warning label.

The state’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment announced Monday that the weed killer’s main ingredient, glyphosate, will be listed in July as a chemical known to cause cancer.

State spokesman Sam Delson says products like Roundup will have to be labelled as potentially cancerous.

California would be the first state to require the warning labels on Roundup.

Attorney Michael Baum represents hundreds of people whose loved ones say they’ve died from exposure to Roundup.

Baum says the fight is not over; regulators still must decide how much of the chemical poses a risk.

A representative for Monsanto, which sells Roundup, was not immediately available late Monday for comment.



