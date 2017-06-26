California To Require Cancer Warning Label On Roundup Weed Killer

June 26, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, Cancerous, Carcinogen, Monsanto, Roundup

FRESNO (AP) — California regulators are taking a pivotal step toward requiring the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a warning label.

The state’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment announced Monday that the weed killer’s main ingredient, glyphosate, will be listed in July as a chemical known to cause cancer.

State spokesman Sam Delson says products like Roundup will have to be labelled as potentially cancerous.

California would be the first state to require the warning labels on Roundup.

Attorney Michael Baum represents hundreds of people whose loved ones say they’ve died from exposure to Roundup.

Baum says the fight is not over; regulators still must decide how much of the chemical poses a risk.

A representative for Monsanto, which sells Roundup, was not immediately available late Monday for comment.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch