Motorcyclist Arrested For East Bay Highway Vandalism Rampage

June 26, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: CHP, Crime, green Kawasaki, highway travel, Vandalism

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was in custody Monday after he was captured on California Highway Patrol helicopter video ripping off a side view mirror of a car on an East Bay highway, authorities said.

chp arrest chp contra costa photo

Motorcycle which was allegedly used in a series of vandalism incidents on Bay Area freeways. (CHP)

A post on the CHP Contra Costa Facebook page said the motorcyclist led the CHP “Air-Ops” team and ground units straight to his house where officers were waiting for him.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Eric Poole Jr. of Antioch.

CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia said a CHP helicopter captured Poole on camera speeding on a green Kawasaki motorcycle down Highway 24 in Orinda near the Hidden Valley Road exit.

Correia said the rider had allegedly gone on similar rampages on multiple days.

Poole was facing pending charges of reckless driving, vandalism, suspended registration, and his motorcycle was impounded.

The CHP urged other drivers who may have had contact with the suspect motorcyclist or witnessed him kicking, punching, and smashing car mirrors on the freeway to call at 925-646-4980.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch