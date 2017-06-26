Motorcyclist Arrested For East Bay Highway Vandalism Rampage

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was in custody Monday after he was captured on California Highway Patrol helicopter video ripping off a side view mirror of a car on an East Bay highway, authorities said.

A post on the CHP Contra Costa Facebook page said the motorcyclist led the CHP “Air-Ops” team and ground units straight to his house where officers were waiting for him.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Eric Poole Jr. of Antioch.

CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia said a CHP helicopter captured Poole on camera speeding on a green Kawasaki motorcycle down Highway 24 in Orinda near the Hidden Valley Road exit.

Correia said the rider had allegedly gone on similar rampages on multiple days.

Poole was facing pending charges of reckless driving, vandalism, suspended registration, and his motorcycle was impounded.

The CHP urged other drivers who may have had contact with the suspect motorcyclist or witnessed him kicking, punching, and smashing car mirrors on the freeway to call at 925-646-4980.