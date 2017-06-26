Super Nintendo Classic Is Coming To Stores With $80 Price Tag

June 26, 2017 10:37 AM
(RADIO ALICE) – After the huge success of the Super Nintendo emulator, Nintendo has announced the release of Super Nintendo Classic.

The game system will drop on September 29th with an $80 price and 21 classic games.

Here are all the games included:

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)
  • Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi’s Island

Keep your eyes peeled for pre-sale info because these will be a hot commodity.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

