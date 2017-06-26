Super Nintendo Classic Is Coming To Stores With $80 Price Tag

(RADIO ALICE) – After the huge success of the Super Nintendo emulator, Nintendo has announced the release of Super Nintendo Classic.
The game system will drop on September 29th with an $80 price and 21 classic games.
Related: Free Versions Of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ And Other Sega Classic Are Coming To Your Phone
Here are all the games included:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2 (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
Keep your eyes peeled for pre-sale info because these will be a hot commodity.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.