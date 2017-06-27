Alec Baldwin Will Return As ‘Trump’ On SNL

NEW YORK (CBS SF) – Alec Baldwin once thought the public was tired of his impersonation of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. He thought wrong. Baldwin’s parody of the President has become one of SNL’s most memorable characters and the fans want more.

While in New York promoting his new film Blind, the 59-year-old actor told CNN he will return as Trump in the upcoming Fall season of the show. “Yea, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” Baldwin said. However, due to his busy schedule, he plans to keep his appearances down to a minimum. He said he plans to treat the fans with “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal” of blonde wigs and orange bronzer.

Baldwin is currently filming the sixth Mission Impossible with Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill and Michelle Monaghan. Blind will arrive in theaters on July 14th.

