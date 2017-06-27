Best Flower Displays In San Francisco

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Did you know the Dahlia is San Francisco’s official flower? Home to the Conservatory of Flowers, Shakespeare Garden, and Japanese Tea Garden, Golden Gate Park has a variety of showy flower displays throughout the seasons as well as a park-within-a-park, the San Francisco Botanical Garden. Pull up an online map or follow signs in the park, as Golden Gate Park is a sizable 1,017 square miles, or 20 percent larger than Central Park.

Conservatory of Flowers

Golden Gate Park100 John F. Kennedy DriveSan Francisco, CA 94118(415) 831-2090

During the 50th anniversary of The Summer of Love, the lovely 138-year-old white structure itself becomes a flower of sorts. It serves as a canvas, illuminated in multi-colored lights from sundown to midnight from June 21 to Oct. 21, 2017. In addition to the intricately patterned flower beds displaying pops of color along the walk leading to the structure (at their best in August), you’ll find in excess of 2,000 rare and endangered plants and flowers, some with exotic blooms.

Admission is discounted for San Francisco residents with an ID.

Japanese Tea Garden

Step into the oldest public Japanese garden in the United States dating from 1894. Floral displays are entwined among arched drum bridge, pagodas, stone lanterns, stepping stone paths, native Japanese plants, serene koi ponds and a zen garden, all surrounded by cherry blossom trees with a traditional tea house in the center. Free admission is offered before 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and is discounted for San Francisco residents with ID.

Shakespeare Garden, Rose Garden, Dahlia Garden

Golden Gate Park55 Music Concourse DriveSan Francisco, CA 94118(415) 831-2700

Three flower gardens near one another are in Golden Gate Park near the California Academy of Sciences. Popular for weddings, enter the Shakespeare Garden through its iron gates to find it is themed and labelled up for the Elizabethan herbs and flowers mentioned in the works of The Bard. Benches, a rustic sundial, and a Shakespeare statuette add to its charm. The Rose Garden promises to be at its dazzling best from mid-May through July. Take a seat and appreciate the fragrant aroma that’s off the charts in season. Meanwhile the Dahlia Garden is planted up with San Francisco’s official flower, showy in so many colors from June through October. Keep an eye out for the big ones — dahlias can produce blooms up to 10 inches across. There are no admission fees to these areas.

The Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden

Golden Gate ParkJohn F. Kennedy Drive at 47th Ave.San Francisco, CA 94121

Timing is everything at this special spot. All the way at the park’s western edge right beneath the windmill near Ocean Beach, a brilliant array of tulips burst into bloom in March through early April. Wear orange and bring a picnic on a bicycle for the annual King’s Day Windmill Festival hosted by the Dutch Consulate in this little corner of the world that feels just like Holland…plus the sound of Pacific Coast waves in the background.

San Francisco Botanical Garden

1199 9th Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94122

(415) 661-1316

www.sfbotanicalgarden.org

Originally known as an arboretum, Golden Gate Park has maintained these 55 acres within the park since 1940. The landscape is a showcase for 8,000 plants arranged in sections that represent geographical areas around the world. The Chilean and Mediterranean collections are both wonderful year-round. In addition to a large two-day plant sale in early May, plants are sold every day at the nursery by the Main Gate on the premises. Two separate entrances are open daily and admission is free for San Francisco residents with ID.