Clayton Woman Spots Bobcat Eating Squirrel In Backyard

CLAYTON (KPIX)– Imagine spotting a bobcat feasting on a squirrel in your backyard.

“It was right over here,” says Clayton homeowner Redna Chairil, pointing to a tree.

She immediately took a photo and video.

The bobcat didn’t even budge from its perch while she was capturing the images. She says luckily a fence was separating her dog from where the bobcat was lounging.

“It’s quite scary and they so eat little dogs and cats,” says Chairil.

This bobcat is no stranger to people in this area. It’s been spotted many times on the adjacent golf course.

“He just stood there and looked at me,” says Martin Burk. He’s seen the cat four or five times. “I’ve gotten within 15 feet of him by surprise. He saw me and he went the other way.”

“I don’t know how many there are around here but I’m sure there is one,” says Burk.

This one sure didn’t mind a backyard full of people watching as it lounged on a tree branch taking in a nightly meal.

“That was the second time we saw him. Five days ago we saw him over there,” says Chairil.

After all the homes in this neighborhood back up to miles of hillside. where bobcats likely have found their own home sweet home.

Animal experts say attacks on humans are very rare. If you spot one, keep your distance, and don’t run because that may trigger a pursuit. Instead, make a lot of noise, and cat will likely take off in the other direction.