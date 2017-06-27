BREAKING: GOP Senators Delay Vote On Health Care Bill To Replace Obamacare

Drake Stars As Stephen Curry In ‘Get Out’ Parody

June 27, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Draymond Green, Get Out, Golden State Warriors, NBA On TNT, Parody, Stephen Curry, Warriors
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – On a budget of $4.5 million, Jordan Peele’s debut feature Get Out has grossed more than $250 million worldwide—making it one of 2017’s most buzzed-about releases. When Drake hosted Monday night’s NBA Awards, the rapper paid tribute to the race-relations thriller with a hilarious sketch.

Drake plays Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry as the skit’s protagonist. He tries to leave the house to celebrate with some friends, but a fictional version of his wife stops him to enforce creepy, draconian rules.

Drake also appeared in a funny sketch featuring Will Ferrell—in which the duo starred as NBA “handshake specialists.”

Watch the parody here:

