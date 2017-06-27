Firefighters Battling Two Major California Wildfires

BEAUMONT, Calif. (CBS SF & AP) — A wildfire continued to surge out of control early Tuesday near vineyards on California’s Central Coast has forced about 250 people to evacuate from their homes.

The blaze broke out late Monday afternoon and quickly grew to nearly 1.5 square miles, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The evacuation order was issued for a string of homes along sparsely populated rural roads in and around the small town of Santa Margarita about 10 miles north of San Luis Obispo. The fire has grown to nearly two square miles.

Another California wildfire, sparked by a traffic accident on a remote stretch of highway 80 miles east of Los Angeles, has grown to nearly two square miles in just a few hours. The blaze was 10 percent contained.

Two people were hospitalized in the solo-vehicle crash and subsequent car fire that caused the wildfire on Monday afternoon.

An evacuation warning had been issued for Highland Home Road east to Highway 243, which includes the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for Highland Home Road, Longhorn Road, Death Valley Road and Shirleon Drive.

1,300 firefighters from multiple agencies were battling the blaze. Eight air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters were being used in the firefight.