Kentucky Mayors Want Exemption From California’s LGBT Discrimination Travel Ban

June 27, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Kentucky, Lexington, LGBT, louisville, Travel Ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mayors of Kentucky’s two largest cities are asking California’s attorney general to consider exempting Louisville and Lexington from a travel ban.

Last week, Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted in response to what he considers laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

On Tuesday, openly gay Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, along with commerce and tourism leaders there, wrote to Becerra saying that Lexington 18 years ago became one of the first cities in the South to pass a fairness ordinance.

Two days earlier, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer wrote to Becerra, saying he believes inclusive cities such as Louisville should be rewarded instead of penalized.

Becerra’s office has said Kentucky’s new law could allow LGBT discrimination in schools.

