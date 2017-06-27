9 Injured In San Francisco Muni Bus Crash With Delivery Truck

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A head-on collision between a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and a beer delivery truck Tuesday afternoon has resulted in a number of injuries.

The Muni bus was headed up Castro St. at Beaver St. when it collided with the truck.

The collision smashed the driver side window of the 24 Divisadero electrified trolley bus. It appeared the delivery truck had crossed the double yellow line before the collision, according to a KPIX 5 reporter.

Nine people hurt when @sfmta_muni bus #24 and truck collided. Castro at Beaver. pic.twitter.com/GnpSfzmPGZ — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) June 28, 2017

Beer truck appears to have crossed the double yellow line. Both drivers hurt. pic.twitter.com/WYC8YukmFm — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) June 28, 2017

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there were nine people hurt, including both drivers. All those injured were being treated for a variety of non-life threatening injuries.

San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency spokesman Paul Rose said there were six people on the bus, including the driver.

People were being urged to avoid the area. Castro Street was closed in both directions at Beaver St. just north of Market St.