9 Injured In San Francisco Muni Bus Crash With Delivery Truck

June 27, 2017 5:57 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A head-on collision between a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus and a beer delivery truck Tuesday afternoon has resulted in a number of injuries.

The Muni bus was headed up Castro St. at Beaver St. when it collided with the truck.

The collision smashed the driver side window of the 24 Divisadero electrified trolley bus. It appeared the delivery truck had crossed the double yellow line before the collision, according to a KPIX 5 reporter.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there were nine people hurt, including both drivers. All those injured were being treated for a variety of non-life threatening injuries.

San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency spokesman Paul Rose said there were six people on the bus, including the driver.

People were being urged to avoid the area. Castro Street was closed in both directions at Beaver St. just north of Market St.

 

