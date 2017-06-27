San Francisco Woman Leads Fairfield Police On Wild Chase

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A San Francisco woman has been arrested after she allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit in Fairfield and struck two vehicles, causing injury to two people including an officer, authorities said.

Fairfield police received a call around noon Monday of two suspicious people acting erratically inside a Ford truck parked in a lot in the 1300 block of North Texas Street.

The caller said the driver appeared to be under the influence and unfit to drive. The truck then went over a sidewalk and drove away before officers arrived.

Police quickly located the truck, which had stopped in the roadway near Texas and Jackson streets. An officer approached and told the driver to turn off the vehicle, but she refused and drove west on Texas Street, police said.

The driver then stopped again in the roadway at Texas and Madison streets. As the officer pulled up from behind, the truck’s driver twice reversed and struck the front of the patrol car.

The driver allegedly accelerated against the patrol car to the point where the truck’s tires lost traction and began to spin and smoke, police said.

The truck’s driver then fled west on Texas Street, turned south on Pennsylvania Avenue and collided with a city of Fairfield Public Works vehicle at Woolner Avenue. The driver of that vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

The truck driver then fled south on Pennsylvania Avenue, crossed state Highway 12 and collided with a police patrol car, causing moderate injuries to the officer inside.

The vehicle began to flee north again on Pennsylvania Avenue but stopped at Highway 12, where officers removed the driver from the vehicle.

After a struggle, both the driver and her passenger were taken into custody.

The driver, 30-year-old Veronica Byrne of San Francisco, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run, DUI, evading an officer and resisting arrest.

The passenger, 42-year-old Carlos Gomez Jr. of Vacaville, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence and resisting arrest.

The driver of the public works vehicle and the officer who suffered injuries were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and later released.

