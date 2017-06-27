Shakira Brings ‘El Dorado World Tour’ To San Jose

VIDEO: Shakira – Me Enamoré (Official Video)
(RADIO.COM) – Shakira’s latest album El Dorado will get a world tour that kicks off this November in Germany. The Colombian singer will crisscross the globe on her El Dorado World Tour, starting in Europe and finding her way to the United States, where she’ll play NYC’s Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s The Forum and a South Bay stop at the SAP Center on February 7, 2018. Shakira’s team revealed a full list of dates and tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th.
“Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world. I can’t wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It’s going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!”Shakira said in a statement. Here’s a full list of dates.
Shakira’s 2017-18 El Dorado World Tour:
Nov, 08, 2017 – Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Nov, 10, 2017 – Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Nov, 11, 2017 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal
Nov, 12, 2017 – Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Nov, 14, 2017 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Nov, 16, 2017 – Montpellier, France Park & Suites Arena
Nov, 17, 2017 – Bilbao, Spain BEC
Nov, 19, 2017 – Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre
Nov, 22, 2017 – Lisbon, Portugal MEO Arena
Nov, 23, 2017 – La Coruña, Spain Coliseum
Nov, 25, 2017 – Barcelona, Spain Palau San Jordi
Nov, 28, 2017 – Lyon, France Halle Tony Garnier
Nov, 30, 2017 – Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
Dec, 03, 2017 – Milan, Italy Medionlanum Forum
Dec, 04, 2017 – Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Jan, 09, 2018 – Orlando, FL Amway Center
Jan, 11, 2018 – Sunrise, FL BB&T
Jan, 12, 2018 – Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Jan, 16, 2018 – Washington, DC Verizon Centre
Jan, 17, 2018 – New York, NY MSG
Jan, 19, 2018 – Montreal, Canada Bell Centre
Jan, 20, 2018 – Toronto, Canada Air Canada Centre
Jan, 22, 2018 – Detroit, MI Little Ceasars
Jan, 23, 2018 – Chicago, IL United Center
Jan, 26, 2018 – Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan, 28, 2018 – Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan, 29, 2018 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Feb, 01, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Feb, 03, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Feb, 06, 2018 – Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Feb, 07, 2018 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
Feb, 09, 2018 – San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
Feb, 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
