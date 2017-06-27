Star Wars Creator Lucas’s $1.5 Billion Museum Gets Green Light

June 27, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: George Lucas, Museum of Narrative Art, Star Wars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With the speed and force of a Jedi Starfighter, Los Angeles officials have cleared the way for “Star Wars” creator George Lucas to build a $1.5 billion Museum of Narrative Art just down the road from his alma mater.

The City Council voted 14-0 Tuesday to approve various requirements, including an environmental study, allowing for the museum’s construction to begin.

Officials hope to break ground as early as this year and open the doors in 2021.

The museum will be located in Exposition Park, near the University of Southern California, where Lucas earned a degree in film in the 1960s.

Lucas’s company, Lucasfilm is already global, with campuses in Marin County, San Francisco, Vancouver, London and Singapore.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

