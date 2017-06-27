Stolen Windsor Wheelchair Recovered; Juvenile Arrested

WINDSOR (CBS SF) — A wheelchair stolen from Windsor High School has been recovered and a juvenile has been arrested, the Sonoma County Sheriff announced Tuesday.

The motorized wheelchair — used by a high school student — was reported stolen from Windsor High School on June 27 during a nighttime burglary.

Investigators received information that the wheelchair had been abandoned by a nearby creek. It was located during a search of the area and returned to the student.

However, the wheelchair suffered several hundred dollars in damage, deputies said.

Using surveillance video from the school, deputies were able to identify several suspects in the case. One juvenile was taken into custody at his Santa Rosa home on Tuesday.

Deputies said other arrests were pending.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on one felony charge of possession of stolen property and violation of probation.