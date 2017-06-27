Two Die In Shooting Outside Stockton Bar

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and woman were gunned down outside a Stockton bar early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Stockton police said they received a call around 2:15 am reporting a shooting outside Lupita’s Sport Bar located near the corner of W Charter and Fresno Ave.
Arriving officers found a woman and man down suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was declared dead at the scene while the male was declared dead at a local hospital.
Investigators said they were looking for two Hispanic male in connection with the double homicide. No description of the men have been released.
The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next to kin.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.
Callers can remain anonymous. Citizens may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or logon to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’.