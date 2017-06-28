Giants Closer Mark Melancon Back On Disabled List

June 28, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list for a second time this season with a sore forearm.

Melancon, who signed a $62 million, four-year contract with the Giants during the offseason, was on the disabled list with the same injury in May. Manager Bruce Bochy says he will see doctors on Wednesday and likely have an MRI.

Melancon is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 11 saves in 15 chances. Bochy says he doesn’t know how long the 32-year-old right-hander will be out.

San Francisco also promoted right-hander Dan Slania from Double-A Richmond. The 25-year-old Slania was 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts with Richmond after a disastrous stint at Triple-A Sacramento earlier this year in which he was 0-8 with a 7.82 ERA in 12 starts.

