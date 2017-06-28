Korean Rookie Makes Big Impact In MLB Debut For Giants

June 28, 2017 7:01 PM
Filed Under: Jae-Gyun Hwang, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Korean rookie third-baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang made his debut with the San Francisco Giants a memorable one Wednesday.

Hwang, who left baseball stardom in South Korea to chase his MLB dream, was making his first major-league start in the Giants win over the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

His first hit: a go-ahead home run off of Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.

The 29-year-old Hwang hit .335 with 27 home runs for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization last year. His MLB debut was broadcast live in South Korea.

Hwang started the season with the Giants’ Triple-A team, hitting  a.287 average with seven home runs in 68 games, and will get a look as a possible everyday third baseman for the Giants, who are mired in last place.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch