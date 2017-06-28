Korean Rookie Makes Big Impact In MLB Debut For Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Korean rookie third-baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang made his debut with the San Francisco Giants a memorable one Wednesday.
Hwang, who left baseball stardom in South Korea to chase his MLB dream, was making his first major-league start in the Giants win over the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
His first hit: a go-ahead home run off of Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.
The 29-year-old Hwang hit .335 with 27 home runs for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization last year. His MLB debut was broadcast live in South Korea.
Hwang started the season with the Giants’ Triple-A team, hitting a.287 average with seven home runs in 68 games, and will get a look as a possible everyday third baseman for the Giants, who are mired in last place.