Man Found Dead, Woman Injured In San Jose Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police this morning are investigating a case in which they found a male dead in a street from a gunshot wound and a female in a nearby home who had also been shot and injured.

Officers responded at about 8:55 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Creston Lane and found the male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shortly afterward, officers located the female victim, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. An update on her condition was not immediately available.

At least a dozen police cars were blocking off Creston Lane as of shortly after 10 a.m.

Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting and said homicide investigators are handling the case.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.