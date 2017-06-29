Alleged Squatter Arrested Moving Into Marin Home

BEL MARIN KEYS (CBS SF) — Marin County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to move into a house that was still for sale.

According to the sheriff’s office, a realtor reported on Wednesday that two suspicious people were trying to move into a house in the unincorporated Marin County community of Bel Marin Keys, but the house was still for sale.

Deputies arrived at the home and located the couple, who allegedly claimed they had rented the house from someone they didn’t know. One of them was identified as 34-year-old Francisco Reyes of San Rafael.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reyes was wanted out of Sacramento County for a probation violation.

As deputies were speaking to Reyes, he allegedly ran away on foot to avoid being arrested, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies chased after Reyes, but lost sight of him when he ran into a neighbor’s backyard. Reyes was then spotted running down Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, then running behind a house, sheriff’s officials said.

An alert neighbor came out of their home to tell deputies that a man was in their neighbor’s backyard. When deputies went to the yard, they saw Reyes trying to jump a fence.

Reyes then jumped into a lagoon and swam a few yards, but was surrounded by deputies and quickly taken into custody.

