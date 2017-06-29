Woman Faces Murder Charges For Running Over Friend In Campbell

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old San Jose woman was being held on murder and felony hit-and-run charges Thursday after an altercation with a friend turned deadly on a Campbell street, authorities said.

Campbell police said officers responded to a call at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday of an auto-pedestrian collision and a disturbance near Leigh Ave. and Montemar Way.

Arriving Officers found a 23-year-old female suffering from major injuries lying in the roadway on Montemar Way. She was transported to Valley Medical Center where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

Witnesses told police that a gray four-door vehicle being driven by a female had fled the area.

Police said they identified the driver as San Jose resident Elsie De La Rosa, who was a friend of the victim.

On Wednesday morning, De La Rosa was taken into custody during a traffic stop by Campbell police officers. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder and felony hit and run.

It was Campbell’s first homicide in nearly two years.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call our Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190.