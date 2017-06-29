Firefighters Battle Raging Wildfire Near Camp Pendleton

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While officials warned California residents about the fire dangers of illegal fireworks, firefighters battled several wildfires in the state Thursday including a blaze that quickly grew to 700 acres near Camp Pendleton.

By 7 a.m., Calfire reported that the Cristianitos fire near Camp Pendleton was just 10 percent contained but firefighters had slowed its advance and no structures were immediately threatened.

Base officials twitter at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was a mere 10 acres, but in less than 2 hours it had grown to 400 acres and then 700 acres overnight.

Elsewhere, Burbank firefighters were able to halt a wildfire in the backyards of several homes on Wednesday afternoon.

Fifty homes were put under mandatory evacuation orders as flames raced uphill through tinder-dry grass. No homes were destroyed, and most evacuations were canceled after a few hours.

The Manzanita Fire in Riverside County was 86 percent and had charred 6,309 acres while the Hill Fire near San Luis Obispo was 75 percent contained, had grown to 1,598 acres and burned several structures including the home of ‘Big Bang’ actor Johnny Galecki.